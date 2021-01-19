Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $257,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,546.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $260,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,440,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,250,718.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,887 shares of company stock worth $14,737,962 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth $54,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

