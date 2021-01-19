Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,232,489 shares in the company, valued at $43,001,541.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,816,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,887 shares of company stock worth $14,737,962 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $10,006,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

