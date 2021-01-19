MedicCoin Trading Down 54.9% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $40,550.05 and approximately $32.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

