Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 3.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.28. 209,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,040. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

