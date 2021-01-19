Megacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $183.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $183.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00436464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,382,718 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

