Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.34 and last traded at $39.36. 48,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 352,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meituan in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

