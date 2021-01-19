Melon (MLN) Price Hits $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Melon has a market capitalization of $62.64 million and $8.69 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00115182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,218 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

