Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $198,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,070,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,779. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

