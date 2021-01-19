Mercury Price Tops $0.0048 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $475,394.54 and $1,745.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00045377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00117574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00247497 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,816.19 or 0.97941913 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

