Meridian Network Price Up 77.9% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.08 million and $1.08 million worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 77.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,919,828 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

