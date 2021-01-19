Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $348.10. 3,075,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

