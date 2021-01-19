Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 310.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $312.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

