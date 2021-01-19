Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.5% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. 43,815,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,581,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

