Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 464.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 19,660,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,340,523. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

