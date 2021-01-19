Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 713.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,953,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $128.01. 1,073,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

