Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

NYSE MMM traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $181.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

