Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 363,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,762,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after buying an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

