Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

