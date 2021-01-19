Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
ISRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $778.41. 638,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,822. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $790.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.
