Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $25.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.83 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $438.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

