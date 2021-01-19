Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $32.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.41 million and the lowest is $32.20 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.39 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of MLAB traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.00. 18,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $562,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,231 shares of company stock worth $2,294,115. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

