Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $149,685.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $684,295.67 and approximately $149,685.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00045348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00117625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00250451 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.91 or 0.97118078 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

