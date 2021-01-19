MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. 6,994,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,827,449. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.