Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.18

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $85.13, with a volume of 1091023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

