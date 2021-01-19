Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.87. The company had a trading volume of 896,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

