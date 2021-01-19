Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSFT stock opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average is $212.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

