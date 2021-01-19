MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price objective on the stock.

MNSO traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 31,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09. MINISO Group has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $31.60.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

