Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Trading 27% Higher

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) shares traded up 27% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

About Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY)

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of March 5, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in approximately 26 countries under The Pizza Company, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Bonchon, Thai Express, The Coffee Club, Riverside, and Benihana brands.

