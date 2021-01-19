Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. 1,924,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

