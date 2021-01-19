Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 97,201 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,201 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. 1,518,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

