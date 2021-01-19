Mirror Protocol Hits Market Cap of $43.21 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $43.21 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00005154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00255988 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34,182.28 or 0.96656074 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,704,326 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.