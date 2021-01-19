Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $159,052.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for $555.14 or 0.01535678 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $159,052.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00045160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00116369 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00073373 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00250532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,755.91 or 0.96145699 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 6,577 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

