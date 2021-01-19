Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $30,168.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for about $14.02 or 0.00039650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00255988 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,182.28 or 0.96656074 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 200,790 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

