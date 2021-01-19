Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 9,281 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 672.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 236.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

TTD traded down $6.63 on Tuesday, reaching $778.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,110. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $868.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.54. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,140 shares of company stock valued at $32,913,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

