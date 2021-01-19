Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.79 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.53. 220,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,140. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.26. The company has a market capitalization of $321.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. 140166 raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

