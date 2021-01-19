Mission Wealth Management LP Has $7.92 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $781.99. 34,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,590. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $786.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.