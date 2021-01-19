Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $183.90

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $183.90 and traded as high as $249.50. Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) shares last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 784,988 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

