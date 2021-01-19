Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,619,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 402,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MUFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 1,458,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

