(MJN.V) (CVE:MJN) Shares Down 1.9%

(MJN.V) (CVE:MJN) shares dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.15. Approximately 1,388,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,065,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.15.

Get (MJN.V) alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total value of C$89,614.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,760,130.51. Also, Director Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$12,297,041.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 617,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,889,790.29.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for (MJN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MJN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.