MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $9.25. MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 140,697 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.11.

About MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

