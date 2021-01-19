Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.96

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.03, with a volume of 473083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $990,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 49,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

