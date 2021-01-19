Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after acquiring an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

