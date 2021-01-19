Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,595.36

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,595.36 and traded as high as $1,836.50. Mondi plc (MNDI.L) shares last traded at $1,830.50, with a volume of 546,032 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,752.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,595.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

About Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

