Monero Classic Achieves Market Cap of $5.44 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00437351 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

