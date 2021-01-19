Monetha 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $295,134.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Monetha has a market cap of $3.62 million and $295,134.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

About Monetha

MTH is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.