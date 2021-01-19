More Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,132.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $49,162.92 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00529501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.59 or 0.03877246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015945 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

