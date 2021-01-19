Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,030 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 808.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 483,737 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. 14,776,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,561,269. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

