Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of SSAAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

