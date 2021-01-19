Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Randstad has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.