Morpheus Labs Market Cap Hits $9.93 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00547476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.73 or 0.03909885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

